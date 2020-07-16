Comet NEOWISE Visible in the evening sky

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A comet discovered earlier this year will be visible in the evening sky over the next week.

The Comet NEOWISE was identified on March 27, 2020. It was named after NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, a satellite launched into orbit back in 2009.

The comet will be visible in the sky just after sunset every evening thought late July as it passes by the Earth. NEOWISE will become visible just after sunset low on the northwestern horizon. You’ll want to look just below the Big Dipper Constellation. Although it will be visible to the naked eye, it is best viewed with a pair of binoculars or a telescope. You’ll want to move away from city lights.

This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You’ll have wait nearly 6,800 years for the next viewing chance.