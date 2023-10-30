MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After an unusually warm stretch for the Gulf Coast, the region is set for a cold blast that could bring the first freeze of the season to some communities.

FORECAST & TIMING

TONIGHT: The cold front will clear the area allowing for some gusty north winds to settle in. Skies will remain quite cloudy with some showers possible after 11 pm. That rain chance will stick around through the first half of the day Tuesday. Morning temperatures will hover in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds could gust in the 25-30 mph range.

TUESDAY: Tuesday is set to be a chilly, raw day! Overcast skies will continue through the day. Winds are expected to gust in the 25-30 mph range. An even stronger wind along the coast and over the water will create dangerous boating conditions. Clouds will slowly clear out through the late evening.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Freeze Watches are in effect for our counties along Highway 84 Wednesday morning. A surge of cold air will settle into the region setting up what could be the first freeze of the season.

Morning lows temperatures are expected to drop into the lower and middle 30s for most of the News 5 viewing area. Strong northerly breezes will continue driving the wind chill (feels like) temperatures into the upper 10s and lower 20s.

Morning lows Wednesday Morning ranging from the mid-30s inland to the lower 40s at the coast

Gusty winds will drive wind chills in the 20s for most of the region

Another freeze possible Thursday morning

Winds will die down by Thursday allowing air temperatures to bottom out. This will lead to the potential for freezing temperatures mainly in our northern counties.

ALERTS