Clarke County Tornado Rated EF-2 with winds up to 130 mph

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Weather Service in Mobile has completed a storm survey of tornado damage in Clarke County. They have determined this damage was the result of a large, long-track tornado that began in Wayne County, MS.

The tornado touched down 9.5 miles east of Waynesboro, MS at 3:44 PM on Wednesday March 17. The tornado caused substantial EF-1 damage as it moved northeast into Choctaw County, AL. Damge was observed to structures in Silas and Womack Hill.

The tornado strengthened as it crossed the Tombigbee River into northwest Clarke County. Large swaths of tree damage was observed off Trotter Road and near Campbell’s Landing. A home was severely damaged near Campbell’s landing and two people suffered minor injuries.

The tornado lifted as it crossed into Marengo County.



Information on Long-Track Tornado through Wayne County, Choctaw County and Clarke County