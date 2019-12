Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Our highs today will stay in the upper 50s and low 60s with mostly cloudy skies. We will also have light winds and a 10% chance of a stray shower heading into the late evening hours.

There is an area of deep moisture in the Gulf that is going to form into a low pressure and move into our region Saturday into Sunday. The weather prediction center released an excessive rainfall outlook for this weekend which basically means we are going to see an abnormally large amount of rain with several inches of rain possible. We have an 90% chance of rain on Saturday and 80% on Sunday. We can start seeing the rain as early as 2 am on Saturday morning. The cold air is going to stay for this weekend with temperatures in the mid-50s.