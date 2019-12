MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a few cloudy days, the Gulf Coast was able to break back out into sunshine late Wednesday day. That trend will continue into the evening.

A few clouds will linger into the early evening, but skies will general stay mostly clear overnight. A lighter northeast breeze will continue with temperatures staying close to seasonable norms. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 40s. Inland locations may briefly fall into the upper 30s.