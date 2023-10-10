MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Most of the U.S., including the Gulf Coast states, will be able to view a solar eclipse this weekend.

Annular v. Total Eclipse

Saturday’s eclipse will be an ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE. An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth while it is at its farthest point from Earth. Because the Moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the Sun and does not completely cover the star. This creates a visual effect sometimes called the “Ring of Fire.”

A TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE will be visible in North America on April 8, 2024. In this case, the eclipse occurs when the Moon is positioned closer to the Earth. Under the area of totality, the Moon blocks out the Sun entirely.

Unfortunately, the WKRG viewing area WILL NOT be in the direct path of the ANNULAR ECLIPSE. This event will appear as a PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE.

Eclipse Timing

The PARTIAL SOLAR ECLIPSE will take place Saturday, October 14th. We have some select cities with important times.

Eclipse Viewing Safety