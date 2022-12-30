MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There is a threat for strong to severe storms for the News 5 neighborhood through the rest of the day today and into the morning hours on Saturday.

The main threat with these storms are isolated damaging winds and flash flooding, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Storms are already impacting the News 5 are this morning and will continue into the evening hours.

WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team will track the storms throughout the day.

You can also track the storms in our Weather Radar.