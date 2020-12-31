WEATHER AWARE: This evening into tomorrow morning, Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! Our temperatures are uncomfortable in the low 60s across our area starting out our day. A shower is possible throughout the day today but once we head into the late afternoon we will be WEATHER AWARE as a weather system will be passing through our area.

Wind gusts this afternoon could reach up to 20 mph but really start to ramp up over night with gusts up to 35 mph possible. There may be a wind advisory in effect tomorrow morning when the front passes through. There is a HIGH SURF WARNING in effect for NW Florida and a HIGH SURF ADVISORY along coastal Alabama. Surf heights could range from 6-8 feet with high risk for rip currents.

During the afternoon hours, we will start to see more thunderstorms thanks to daytime heating. In the evening that is when the main threat for severe weather opens. A few thunderstorms could have the potential of becoming severe out ahead of the frontal passage. The line of thunderstorms with the front is expected to enter our region around midnight and clear our area mid-morning on Friday.

We are weather aware mainly Thursday afternoon (NYE) overnight into Friday. We are under a slight risk for severe weather (level 2/5) with the main threats being damaging winds and a few brief tornadoes possible. We will clear out midday Friday with a cooler and drier weekend ahead.