WEATHER AWARE: The window for severe weather opens at 2 pm

Mobile, Ala.(WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are WEATHER AWARE today as a frontal boundary moves across the Southeast.

Our Northern communities are under a MODERATE (level 4/5) risk for severe weather. It is likely to see severe weather with the possibility of seeing damaging winds, strong tornadoes and hail. For the rest of our area an Enhanced risk (level 3/5) for severe weather means we could see numerous severe thunderstorms across our region

A stationary front is stalled out at the coast and will lift northward as we head into the afternoon. This will keep our atmosphere unstable and provide lifting in our atmosphere.

We are starting to see breaks in the clouds and sunshine which will help increase the threat for severe weather and provide energy for thunderstorms to form. The severe weather threat opens at 3pm as isolated thunderstorms will be moving across our region.

It is likely that these storms will be severe with all modes of severe weather possible including damaging straight-line winds, large hail and tornadoes.

The highest chance to see tornadoes is from 3pm-8pm. We will have a deep layer of unstable air above us, a strong mid-level jet and surface winds from the south. This will provide the instability and wind shear in our environment that we could possible see a few tornado warnings.

After 8pm it is likely that the squall line associated with the front will be damaging straight-line winds but we can’t rule out the possibility of seeing tornadoes as well. The threat for hail is prominent throughout the afternoon and evening as well. The threat for severe weather will end around 3am Monday.