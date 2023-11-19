MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are WEATHER AWARE for late Monday into Tuesday as strong to severe storms are possible across portions of the News 5 viewing area. Here is what you need to know ahead of the storms.

THE SETUP AND TIMING:

An area of low pressure is quickly moving eastward across the central U.S. A warm front associated with this low will first move through the area into the early evening on Monday, and this will draw moisture and warmth into the News 5 area. This will provide fuel for isolated storms to develop into the late evening on Monday well ahead of a cold front, and some of these storms could be strong to severe. That cold front will begin pushing through the area early Tuesday, and more showers and storms will develop. Once the front finally passes, cooler air will funnel into the region through Thanksgiving.

THREATS:

A level 2 out of 5 risk is in place for most areas along and west of Mobile Bay. A level 1 out of 5 risk is in place for the rest of the area with the exception of Okaloosa county.

The main threats late Monday and into early Tuesday will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and a few tornadoes. There is also the possibility for localized flash flooding and cloud-to-ground lightning with some of these storms.

A level 1 out of 5 risk is in place for the rest of the day Tuesday for the entire News 5 area.

Damaging winds and a brief tornado will possible as the front passes through the region.

BE PREPARED:

Always make sure to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings! Know where your safe place is located and have a plan in place before the storms get to you. You can download the WKRG Weather App for weather alerts and updates from the News 5 First Alert Storm Team. The latest alerts can be found in the Severe Weather Map Room.