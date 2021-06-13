WEATHER AWARE: Some strong to severe storms possible through this evening

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We are WEATHER AWARE through this evening as clusters of storms and other pop-up storms will be capable of producing damaging wind, small hail, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.

ALERTS:

SEVERE STORM WATCH – For Greene, George and Jackson counties in MS, and Mobile, Washington and Clarke counties in AL until 7:00 PM this evening. This means that conditions are favorable for strong to severe storms that could produce damaging winds.

LEVEL 2 OF 5 SEVERE WEATHER RISK: For Greene, George and Jackson counties in MS, and Mobile, Washington and Clarke counties in AL through this evening. This means scattered severe storms are possible (main threat – damaging winds).

LEVEL 1 OF 5 SEVERE WEATHER RISK: For Monroe, Conecuh, Escambia and Baldwin counties in AL as well as Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in NW FL.





Tonight, lows will drop to the mid-70’s north of I-10 and upper 70’s close to the coast with muggy conditions continuing. Rain chances will taper after around 10 PM this evening, but lingering showers will still be possible.

Your Monday starts off dry, but around lunchtime, scattered showers and storms will ramp up yet again in typical summertime fashion. Not everyone will see rain or storms, but keep that umbrella handy just in case. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower 90’s at the coast, and low-to-mid 90’s north of I-10. With high humidity, heat index values will soar to the triple digits for some.

The summertime pattern continues through the week with highs in the lower 90’s, high humidity, and daily afternoon rain chances. Rain chances will likely increase towards the end of the week due to the possibility of tropical moisture. For the latest on the tropics: