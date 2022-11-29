Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We are currently tracking a weather system that will bring us a couple rounds of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. There is a chance for severe weather with each of these rounds.

ROUND #1

WHEN: Tuesday afternoon into the evening

WHAT: Scattered hit-or-miss individual storms

RISK: Level 2 of 5 for most (scattered severe storms possible)

THREATS: Damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes possible

ROUND #2

WHEN: Late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning

WHAT: A line of storms moving NW to SE

RISK: Level 1 of 5 (isolated severe storms possible)

THREATS: Damaging winds, hail and a brief tornado possible

Make sure you have multiple ways to get watches and warnings starting around lunch today through Wednesday morning. The News 5 First Alert Storm Team will continue to keep you updated!