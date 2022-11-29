Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We are currently tracking a weather system that will bring us a couple rounds of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. There is a chance for severe weather with each of these rounds.
ROUND #1
- WHEN: Tuesday afternoon into the evening
- WHAT: Scattered hit-or-miss individual storms
- RISK: Level 2 of 5 for most (scattered severe storms possible)
- THREATS: Damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes possible
ROUND #2
- WHEN: Late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning
- WHAT: A line of storms moving NW to SE
- RISK: Level 1 of 5 (isolated severe storms possible)
- THREATS: Damaging winds, hail and a brief tornado possible
Make sure you have multiple ways to get watches and warnings starting around lunch today through Wednesday morning. The News 5 First Alert Storm Team will continue to keep you updated!
