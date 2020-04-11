WEATHER AWARE: Severe weather likely for Easter Sunday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tonight will be warmer than last night near 60 degrees inland and mid-to-upper 60’s at the coast. Winds will be out of the SE at 10-15 mph with increasing clouds overnight. A shower or two is possible mainly after 1 am.

We are weather aware for likely severe weather tomorrow. Most of our area is under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5), but our most northern communities are under a moderate risk (level 4 of 5) and the coastline in NW FL is under a slight risk (level 2 of 5).

We could see some pop-up showers and storms in the morning through midday but the main line will come through in the evening into the overnight hours. All modes of severe weather are possible – tornadoes (some strong/long-tracked), damaging winds, and large hail. Be sure to have multiple ways to get warnings and stay weather aware!

After tomorrow we will see a much more pleasant weather scenario with some showers possible Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning as a secondary cold front moves through. This will allow our temperatures to drop more with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 40’s and 50’s for the second half of your week.