WEATHER AWARE: Severe weather chance continues on the Gulf Coast this evening

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We remain weather aware on the Gulf Coast Wednesday evening with the possibility of a few isolated strong or severe thunderstorms.

A stalled frontal boundary will remain situated along the Gulf Coast. This will be a focus from clouds and continued showers and thunderstorms. Storms will develop and move in a northeast direction. The highest rain chances will sit north I-10. Some of the rain will be heavy so a FLASH FLOOD WATCH will remain in effect. There will be a chance for a few of these showers and storms to become severe. The main hazards will be damaging wind gusts and some small hail. There will be a small chance for a brief tornado along the immediate coast. Temperatures will hover in the lower 60s overnight. Some showers and storms will linger into early Thursday morning. A few of those storms may be strong in the Florida Panhandle.

Clouds will linger through Thursday as the area of low pressure races east. Morning showers will come to an end with some clearing by the evening. Temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 60s. Sunshine will make a welcomed return to the Gulf Coast for the end of the work week. Friday morning will start off seasonably chilly with morning temperatures in the 40s. Highs will rebound into the middle 60s.

The nice, dry weather will stick around through the weekend. Highs will reach the middle and upper 60s with morning lows in the 40s. Rain chances will pick back up as we move into early next week.