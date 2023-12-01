MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’ve got a stormy night ahead on the Gulf Coast. Storms that move through overnight into Saturday morning could produce high winds, a few tornadoes, and locally heavy rain.

8:35 PM UPDATE – A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast until 4 AM. This watch includes Jackson County. Another watch may be issued later tonight for the Alabama Gulf Coast and Northwest Florida. We will keep you updated.

THE SET UP

A frontal boundary current stalling to our west along with some upper-level energy will set the stage for scattered storms overnight. Southerly winds will continue to keep moisture levels high leading to some fog, especially close to and over the water. Storm chances will pick up after 9 PM continuing through the day Saturday. The front will get a push and move through our area Sunday morning allowing drier and cooler air to roll in next week.

SEVERE WEATHER TONIGHT

Despite relatively weak instability, wind shear will be high enough to support strong and severe storms. A marine warm front sitting just off the coast will move inland providing a tornado risk.

While most of the Gulf Coast sits under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather (Level 1 out of 5), the presence of the marine warm front will lead to a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather (Level 2 out of 5) for areas south of a line from Brewton to Lucedale. This includes the I-10 corridor and coastal communities.

The main hazards for tonight with some of the strongest storms will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. The low-end tornado risk will lie within the SLIGHT RISK area along I-10 and points south.

Locally heavy downpours will also be an issue tonight. Storms could drop anywhere from 1-3” of rain through Saturday morning. Isolated locations could exceed 4” of rain leading to a localized flood threat.

WHAT TO DO



Make sure you have your Weather Radios in Alert Mode overnight and have the WKRG Weather App downloaded on your phone. You can download it for free.