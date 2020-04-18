WEATHER AWARE: Severe storms likely tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies, but the coast could see a couple of showers and storms before sunset. After midnight showers and storms are possible at a 40% chance; one or two of those storms could be strong. Inland communities will see the lower 60’s tonight while the beaches will stick in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Tomorrow during the day we will see cloudy skies with sunshine even breaking through for some of us around midday. Timing for severe weather looks to be during the afternoon and evening. Tomorrow the northern half of our area is under a moderate risk (level 4 of 5) while the rest of our area is under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5). The immediate coast is under a slight risk (level 2 of 5). All modes of severe weather are possible including damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. While the severe weather risk is highest in our northern counties, everyone in our area should have a plan and stay weather aware.

After tomorrow we have a warmer outlook with our next chance of storms being on Thursday.