MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A stalled frontal boundary brought the threat for isolated strong to severe storms throughout today into Tuesday.

MONDAY

This same system that impacted us this weekend, is sticking over our area and will continue to spur waves of showers and storms throughout the day today and into Tuesday. A broken line of rain and storms is moving through our area. A few strong storms are possible mainly this afternoon with large hail being the main threat. Damaging winds and a brief tornado are possible, but the main threat is hail. Storm coverage thins out tonight.

TUESDAY

Another wave of storms is possible starting Tuesday morning into the early afternoon. The same severe weather risk is in place (level 1 of 5) with damaging winds and hail being the main threats. We cannot rule out a brief tornado as well. This will finally clear out Tuesday afternoon.

Be sure to have MULTIPLE ways to receive warnings through Tuesday. With a hail threat in place, if you see any hail, you can send your hail photos or video to photos@wkrg.com. Please make sure you get these photos safely.