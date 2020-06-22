WEATHER AWARE: Isolated strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We have a deep layer of moisture hovering over the Gulf with increased chances for rain. We are weather aware today with a marginal risk for severe weather across our region.

Throughout the morning there is a 20% chance of a shower or two. Heading around lunch time into the afternoon there is a 50/50 chance of seeing a shower or thunderstorm. A few of these thunderstorms could turn severe and produce heavy downpours and straight line winds. The is a very minimal threat for tornadoes.

The rain chances decrease to around 10% throughout the evening hours and overnight. Tomorrow we are increasing the rain chances to 60% with a similar set-up with thunderstorms.

The tropics for the most part are quiet with only one disturbance off the Mid-Atlantic U.S. coastline. There is no threat to us and over the next week Saharan Dust will suppress tropical cyclonic development over the Atlantic and Gulf.