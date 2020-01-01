WEATHER AWARE: Isolated strong and severe storms possible Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We started the new year on a nice note with dry conditions and mild, seasonable temperatures. The second day of 2020 will bring a chance of showers and a few strong storms.

Clouds will continue to increase and thicken up through the evening and overnight hours ahead of an area of low pressure and cold front. Temperatures will fall into the lower 50s overnight, but a trend of warming is expected during the pre-dawn hours of Thursday as a southerly breeze strengthens. Humidity will rise too. An isolated shower will be possible by sunrise with temperatures in the lower 60s.

We will need to be WEATHER AWARE along the Gulf Coast Thursday as the front slow closes in. Shower and thunderstorm chances will rise into the afternoon hours. There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms (level 1 out of five) for our Alabama counties. Out Mississippi counties will have a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. The main hazard appears to be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s thanks to the southerly wind.

Rain will linger overnight Thursday and through the day Friday. A few strong storms will be possible in the Florida Panhandle early Friday as the front moves east. Clouds will clear out through the day Saturday as drier air begins settling into the region. Highs will reach the upper 50s for the weekend with morning lows in the 30s by Sunday morning.