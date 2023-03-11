MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We spring forward overnight, and in true spring fashion, we have a threat for severe weather that will impact the News 5 viewing area on Sunday. There is a threat for large hail and damaging winds.

A cold front is approaching the region from the northwest. Scattered cloud cover lingers for Saturday night into Sunday morning. Between 7 and 8 Sunday morning, showers and storms ahead of the main line will start to push into our northern communities. These will likely stay north of Mobile and Baldwin counties, but a few showers will be possible for our coastal counties.

The bulk of the strong to severe storms come in the afternoon. A batch of isolated storms ahead of the cold front will being to develop around 1 to 3 p.m. in our northwestern communities and push towards the south-southeast throughout the afternoon. Model guidance shows these storms forming into a broken line of showers and storms throughout the evening. Behind this broken line, a weak line of showers and storms ahead of the cold front will push through the area and will exit between 10 and 11 Sunday night.

The main threat with these storms are damaging winds and hail, but a brief tornado can not be ruled out.

Damaging winds up to 60 mph will be possible. In addition, there is a threat for large hail that could reach up to 2 inches or more in diameter.

In addition to the threat for severe weather, there will be a HIGH risk for rip currents along the Gulf beaches, so be sure to stay out of the water! The risk will drop heading into Tuesday.

Remember to have MULTIPLE ways to receive warnings, and be sure to stay updated on the latest information from our team. You can also head to our meet the team page to follow our First Alert Storm Team members to get up-to-date information.