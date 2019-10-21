Weather Aware Day; Severe thunderstorms possible by afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast.

It’s a Weather Aware day as there is a slight risk for severe weather by this afternoon. A line of thunderstorms will move in ahead of a passing cold front. This line of thunderstorms will be capable of heavy rain, strong winds, and a brief tornado can’t be ruled out.

A slight risk is level 2 of 5 on the severe outlook scale and means that isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. Thunderstorms may move into our western communities as early as 2 pm and will exit our eastern communities likely after sundown.

For the first half of the day though it will be mild and fairly quiet. Keep the umbrella handy though as a few passing showers can’t be ruled out.

This afternoon again brings us thunderstorms and the chance one finds you is 70%. By this evening just about everyone will have seen some rain. If a thunderstorm finds you, rain totals will likely be anywhere from a half-inch to an inch. Highs today will top out in the lower 80s and it will be muggy.

Thunderstorms move away tonight, but we get lingering showers through the overnight. The trend though will be clearing and cooling. Overnight lows will drop to the lower 60s and upper 50s.

Tomorrow it’s clouds early, then sunshine with highs in the middle 70s. Throughout most of the week, we get some beautiful fall weather. Highs will be in the 70s and lows will be in the 50s. We warm up a little for Friday, but that’s when our next front moves in.