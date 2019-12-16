WEATHER AWARE DAY: Isolated severe storms possible later tonight and tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hey there Gulf Coast. It’s a News 5 Weather Aware Day. This does not apply for the morning, but it’s due to strong to possibly severe thunderstorms that will be possible by later this afternoon through the overnight tonight.

A cold front will be moving into a our neighborhood tonight and ahead of the cold front there will be thunderstorms. Some of which will be strong and severe weather is possible. The News 5 Area is included in a slight risk. That’s level 2 of 5 on the severe outlook scale. A slight risk means isolated severe thunderstorms are possible.

Thunderstorms later today and tonight will be capable of heavy rain, damaging straight line winds, and a couple brief tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Since thunderstorms are likely during the overnight, make sure you have a way to get notified in case the weather gets rough where you are at. Don’t forget you can download the News 5 Free Weather App. It will give you notifications based on your location. A Weather Radio would also be something good to have on a night like tonight.

Once again, thunderstorms arrive later today, but for most of Monday it will be very warm and muggy. Temperatures out the door will be in the 60s and we’ll warm to the middle to upper 70s for highs. Also, early on be on the lookout for areas of patchy dense fog.

Take the umbrella or rain gear as through the afternoon there will be times of isolated passing showers.

As the cold front moves through it will get much colder behind it. We may experience our high temperature tomorrow during the overnight and then it will be cooling during Tuesday. By tomorrow afternoon we’ll be in the 50s and we wake up on Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills may be in the 20s!

This will begin a stretch of weather below seasonable averages. On Wednesday afternoon we’ll only top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. At least there will be sunshine. On Thursday morning we get a light freeze with upper 20s and lower 30s.

Temperatures return to seasonable averages by the end of the week and we’ll introduce a slight chance for rain Friday and Saturday.