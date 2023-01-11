Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Our next weathermaker moves in Thursday and a few strong storms are possible. Storms will come in the form of a disorganized line.

SPC RISK

Most of our area is under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather which means isolated severe storms are possible. Our northern counties are under a level 2 of 5 risk meaning scattered severe storms are possible.

THREATS

The main threat will be damaging winds, but a brief tornado or two cannot be completely ruled out.

TIMING

The line of showers and storms will move in mid-to-late morning and exit our area around 7 PM Thursday evening.

Once this moves out Thursday evening, we will continue to clear out through the overnight. Mostly sunny skies return Friday with much cooler temps. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s through the weekend.