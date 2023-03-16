Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking our next system set to move through today. Here is the breakdown.

TODAY

OVERVIEW – A cold front will move into our area during the day today bringing a robust line of showers and storms.

TIMING – The line is approaching our western counties, approaching I-65 by early afternoon and moving out around sunset. A few showers will linger behind the main line overnight Friday into Saturday.

RISK – SPC has those near the coast and SE of I-65 in a level 2 of 5 risk meaning scattered severe storms are possible. Further north, the threat is lower with a level 1 of 5 risk in place.

THREATS – The main threat is damaging winds, but a brief spin-up tornado within the line is possible. The surf will be rough as well with a high risk for rip currents into the weekend.

WHAT TO DO – Make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings and have your safety plan ready to go!

THIS WEEKEND

Much cooler after Friday’s cold front. Highs will stay in the mid- to upper-50’s with lows in the low-40’s. Clouds and a few showers look to stick around Saturday. It will be breezy with clouds gradually clearing out as the weekend goes on.