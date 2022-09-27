MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The weather conditions are looking ripe for brushfires and wildfires to spread over the next few days.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for the entire WKRG viewing area Wednesday. The combination of relative humidity dropping to less than 25% and strong, northerly winds gusting over 30 mph will lead to a dangerous fire weather setup.

Gulf Coast residents are urged not to perform any outdoor burning over the next few days. Do not throw lit cigarettes out of your car. Brushfires can star up quickly and rapidly get out of control.

Humidity values look to rise by the weekend.