A seasonable Sunday with sunny skies!

Mobile, Ala.(WKRG)- We have a lovely Sunday ahead! We are waking up to clear skies with no rain in the forecast. This afternoon we will be sunny with a high of 62 degrees!

Yesterday the cold front passed through our area and left behind some dry, seasonable conditions. It is going to feel comfortable outside with light winds. Last night and this morning is a little chilly with temperatures in the mid 30s!

Our lows tonight will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Tomorrow we are going to be mostly sunny with a high of 65! Perfect conditions for the LendingTree Bowl that kicks off at 6:30 pm on Monday.

Our rain chances will come back on Tuesday as a cold front will be passing through our region. It will leave behind some chilly temperatures with a high of 58 on Wednesday. This front is looking more on the dry side and right now we only have a 20% chance of rain on Tuesday. The end of our work week looks wet with temperatures in the low 70s with the next rain maker on the way on Friday.