WEATHER ALERT: University of South Alabama to launch weather balloon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — University of South Alabama will be launching a weather balloon at 11 am to get data on the storms moving through the area. According to a post on the National Weather Service that will give “a better sampling of the local atmosphere… An expected, potentially significant, severe event will continue to unfold through the remainder of the day with a continued threat for damaging winds and tornadoes.”

The entire News 5 viewing area is under a tornado watch until 4 pm.

