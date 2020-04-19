WEATHER ALERT: Tracking Strong to Severe Thunderstorms moving across the Gulf Coast – LIVE BLOG

THE FIRST ALERT STORM TEAM WILL CONTINUE TO BRING YOU UPDATES ON ACTIVE SEVERE WEATHER SUNDAY ON THE GULF COAST. STAY ALERT TO CHANGING WEATHER CONDITIONS

10:02 PM – SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING canceled for Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia [AL}, Clarke and Escambia [FL]

9:47 PM- TORNADO WARNING canceled for Baldwin, Clarke and Washington County.

9:43 PM – SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia [AL}, Clarke and Escambia [FL] till 10:30 pm

9:39 PM – SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING canceled for Greene County

9:36 PM – TORNADO WATCH for ALL of our counties till 4:00 am

9:24 PM – TORNADO WARNING issued for Baldwin, Clarke and Washington County till 10:00 pm

9:20 PM – DAMAGE REPORT: Avera [Greene County], trees and power lines down on ms 63. Reported at 8:38 pm

9:08 PM – TORNADO WARNING for Washington County till 11:00 pm. Radar indicated rotation located near Fruitdale moving east at 50 mph. Along HW 17 south of Tibbie get into your tornado safe place!

9:05 PM- FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Baldwin, Clarke, Monroe, Washington and Escambia (AL) County till 12:00 AM

9:02 PM – TORNADO WARNING EXPIRES for Greene County, replaced with a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING till 10:00 pm

8:52 PM – SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for Washington County until 9:45 pm

8:22 PM – TORNADO WARNING issued for Greene County. Located near Augusta and working its way into Greene County as its moving East at 50 mph. Roberts Rd, Pleasant Hill Rd and Byrd get in your Tornado Safe Place!

8:10 PM – FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued for Clarke, Washington and Greene County till 11:15 PM

7:32 PM- TORNADO WARNING Canceled for Monroe County

7:11 PM- TORNADO WARNING issued for Monroe County. Strong rotation located 8 miles west of Pine Apple moving East at 50 mph. Pine Apple take cover now!

6:59 PM – TORNADO WATCH extended into Jackson County and George County until 11 pm

6:59 PM – TORNADO WARNING CANCELED for Clarke County. CONTINUES for Monroe County. Cities in immediate path: Buena Vista, Chestnut and Vredenburgh

6:37 PM – FUNNEL CLOUD CONFIRMED: Near Grove Hill at the intersection at US84 and US43

6:32 PM- TORNADO WARNING in Clarke and Monroe County till 7:15 PM. Severe thunderstorm capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage . Moving East at 50 mph.

6:26 PM- TORNADO WARNING CONTINUES in Clarke County. Radar indicated rotation located 8 miles SE of Putnam and 11 miles west of Thomasville moving East at 40 mph.

6:19 PM- CONFIRMED FUNNEL CLOUD LOCATED: US 43 at Clarke/Marengo County line at US Highway 43

6:14 PM- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING in Clarke County in effect till 6:45 PM. Cities impacted: Grove Hill, Coffeeville, Center Point, Chilton, and Springfield.

6:03 PM – TORNADO WARNING in Clarke County until 6:45 PM.

5:43 PM – TORNADO WARNING just outside our area in Choctaw County until 6:30 PM. We are watching closely.

5:00 PM – We are starting to see warnings just outside our area. See below. Stay weather alert…

Current warnings just outside our area as of 5:20 PM.

4:00 PM – Tornado Watch until 11 pm for Greene MS, Washington AL, Clarke, AL, Monroe AL, Conecuh AL, and Escambia AL.

2:18 PM – All of our counties have a Wind Advisory in place until 1 am tomorrow with southerly winds 20-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph SEPARATE from thunderstorm winds.

2:12 PM – Clarke, Conecuh and Monroe counties are under a Flash Flood Watch until 1 am tomorrow morning.

12:07 PM – The National Weather Service Office in Mobile says that a Tornado Watch will likely be issued for parts of the News 5 viewing area by mid to late afternoon. We will continue to monitor.

10:00 AM – A MODERATE RISK of severe weather is in place for areas north of Mobile Bay. There is a slightly lower risk to the south and along coastal areas. All modes of severe weather will be possible including damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail. The severe weather threat will increase after 2 PM and continue past sunset.