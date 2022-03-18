Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Today is a News 5 WEATHER ALERT DAY for the threat of severe weather.

TODAY: Starting now, we are looking at a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe storms. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes are all possible….and we cannot rule out a strong tornado or two. There is a TORNADO WATCH in place for George, Greene, and Jackson counties in MS as well as Washington, Clarke, and Mobile counties in AL until 10 AM. This means the environment is there for storms capable of producing tornadoes. It is very important that you have multiple ways to get warnings and you have your safety plan in place. The severe weather window will close around 4-5 pm this evening.

TONIGHT: The storms will move out late this afternoon. Clouds will clear overnight with lows dropping into the 40’s and 50’s.

THIS WEEKEND: Sunshine returns this weekend with temps sticking in the 70’s and lows in the 40’s and 50’s. Enjoy!!

NEXT WEEK: We keep the sunshine around Monday but starting Tuesday/Wednesday we bring back the rain chance and the threat for more severe weather. We will keep you updated as we get closer.