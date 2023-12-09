MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking the possibility of damaging winds and a brief tornado late Saturday and into Sunday morning.

As of 10:10 p.m. Saturday, a tornado watch is in effect for Washington, Monroe, and Clarke counties in Alabama. This watch goes in effect until 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

REMEMBER: Have multiple ways to receive warnings, and be sure to have a plan in place for yourself and your family before the storm impacts your area.

THE SETUP:

A line of showers and storms draped across the southeast U.S. has already brought strong to severe storms to portions of Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, and northern Alabama. Overall, the ingredients for severe weather are not as favorable as areas to our north, but there is still a low threat for severe weather.

A level 2 out of 5 risk is in effect for northern portions of the News 5 area. This is also where the greatest damaging wind threat is expected. Everywhere else is under a level 1 out of 5 risk, but a few strong to severe storms are still possible. The main threat with these storms is damaging wind gusts that could reach up to 60 mph, but a brief tornado can not be ruled out. Heavy downpours will also be associated with these storms, so be careful along the roadways as ponding can easily occur especially in low-lying areas.