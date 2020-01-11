WEATHER ALERT TODAY: Severe thunderstorms likely

We are WEATHER ALERT with numerous severe thunderstorms expected across our entire area. We are under an enhanced risk for severe weather which is a level 3/5.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect through Saturday evening

is in effect through Saturday evening A HIGH SURF WARNING is in effect for coastal areas through Saturday evening

is in effect for coastal areas through Saturday evening A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for coastal communities through Saturday evening

Today we will see sustained winds at 20-30 mph and could see gusts up to 40 mph throughout the day. The severe weather window will start at 8 am this morning. We are going to be monitoring the radar closely for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms ahead of the line of thunderstorms. Around noon the line of strong thunderstorms will enter out Mississippi counties and track its way eastward. Damaging winds is likely and we could see straight line winds up to 70 mph from a strong thunderstorm. Tornadoes will be possible as well as a hail. The severe weather will move into the Florida Panhandle after 2 PM. The severe weather threat should end of the News 5 area by 6 PM.

Rain chances will drop for Sunday with a slight temperature drop. Morning lows will fall into the mid 40s with highs in the middle 60s. Don’t put away the umbrellas yet. Rain chances will remain elevated at 40-60% through the first half of next week. We will have to monitor local rivers for possible flooding.