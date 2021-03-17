WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather this afternoon, evening and overnight

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We are WEATHER ALERT in the News 5 area as severe weather is likely. This severe weather will come in two rounds.

ALERTS:

Northern Clarke and northern Washington county are under a HIGH RISK (level 5 of 5). Our northern communities are under a moderate risk for severe weather (level 4 of 5) which means numerous severe storms are likely. Most of the rest of our area in under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) while the immediate coastline is under a slight risk (level 2 of 5). Try not to get caught up in exactly which threat you are in because severe weather is possible everywhere in our area. There is also a PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) Tornado Watch in place for Greene county in Mississippi, as well as Washington and Clarke counties in Alabama. This means that numerous tornados, a few long-track and strong, are possible with destructive winds up to 8- mph and hail up to three inches in diameter.













NOW through 7 PM:

Scattered severe storms will be possible mainly in our northern communities (Greene, George, Washington, Clarke, Conecuh, and Monroe counties), but could occur as far south as Mobile and Baldwin counties. Not everyone will see these storms, but it is important to prepare just in case. Damaging winds, tornados and large hail are all possible.

Between 7 PM and 9 PM, we could see a lull before the main line of storms moves through. Do not let your guard down, especially if you do not see storms this afternoon.

9 PM through 6 AM:

The main line of thunderstorms will start to enter our Mississippi counties sometime around 9 or 10 PM. This will move slowly moving over Mobile between midnight and 2 AM, over I-65 between 2 AM and 3 AM, into NW FL 3 AM until around 6 AM. The system will exit our area around 7 AM.







Funnel cloud spotted in Thomasville. (Mathew Pritchard)

WKRG News 5 viewer Cindy Dinc sent in this video of a possible tornado near Highway 154 in Thomasville.