WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Clarke and Washington County till 9:00 pm – LIVE BLOG

KEEP UP ON SEVERE WEATHER UPDATES THROUGHOUT THE DAY

























5:58 PM- Severe weather threat is over.

4:56 PM – DAMAGE REPORT: Trees down, power lines, and shingle damage to homes in the Ocean City- Wright area.

4:52 PM – SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING cancelled in Washington County

4:51 PM – Funnel cloud in Fort Walton Beach was caught on video sent in by a viewer.

4:28 PM – SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: Washington County till 5:00 pm

4:07 PM – SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH at Clarke and Washington County till 6:00 pm

3:13 PM- TORNADO THREAT EXITED the News 5 viewing area

3:00 PM – TORNADO WARNING: Okaloosa County till 3:30 pm. Located north side of Desin moving East at 45 mph.

2:40 PM- STORM DAMAGE REPORT: Reported at 2:35 pm at Navarre in Santa Rosa County. Downed tree on a house

2:41 PM – STORM DAMAGE REPORT: Reported at 6:24 am at Rocky Creek in George County. Emergency Manager reports 1 injury. Damage to at least 9 structures in the Rocky Creek area. A travel trailer was flipped, resulting in a minor injury to an occupant. Several roofs have roof damage and damage to a church numerous large trees and power lines down.

2:29 PM – SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: Santa Rosa and Okaloosa County till 3:15 pm

2:14 PM – 53 mph wind gust recorded at pensacola airport

2:14 PM- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: Santa Rosa County till 3:00 pm [Hail: 1.00 IN]

1:59 PM- TORNADO WATCH CANCELLED for Baldwin, Escambia [AL], and Mobile County

1:48 PM – HAIL REPORTS: pea to nickle sized hail reported in Orange Beach

1:47 PM – SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING cancelled for Baldwin County

1:43 PM – STORM DAMAGE REPORT: reported at 7:45 am. Located 2 E Freemanville in Atmore, AL. Portion of a roof missing off of a home.

1:29 PM – SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: Escambia [FL] and Baldwin County till 2:15 pm

12:53 PM – SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING EXPIRES for Santa Rosa County.

12:19 AM- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING CANCELED for Escambia county, CONTINUES for Santa Rosa County

11:57 AM – SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: Escambia and Santa Rosa County [FL] till 12:45 pm

11:39 AM- Flash Flood Reports at 10:15 AM, 4 SE Sardine in Escambia County, AL. Flooding from pond in Upper Creek Rd in Flomation

11:32 AM – Reports of flooding in Brewton. Williamson St. in Brewton submerged under water.

11:22 AM- Structural damage to a farm building at Laurel Hill in Okaloosa County

10:54 AM: SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING CANCELED:Santa Rosa, Conecuh and Escambia [AL] County. Continues for Okaloosa County.

10:27 AM – SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Conecuh and Escambia [AL] County till 11:30 am.

10:26 AM – Over 7″ of flooding reported in Atmore. Areas blocked off due to flooding

10:05 AM- FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Escambia and Santa Rosa County [FL] till 4:00 pm

9:33 AM- Several trees down in Brewton, East Brewton and Bethel

9:24 AM- Flooded streets in Atmore on Highway 31 and Presley Street

9:05 AM – Reports of trees and powerlines down on 137 at mile marker 7 (Open Pond Rd.)

8:45 AM – Gas station damaged in Excel, AL

8:32 AM- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING continues for Okaloosa and Escambia County [AL] till 9:15 am

8:31 AM- Shop destroyed in Lucedale from strong winds.

8:21 AM – Reports of trees down in Monroe County. Tree down in Brewton.

8:18 AM – SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING EXPIRES for Mobile County

8:22 AM – Damage on Prine road in Citronelle, strong winds tore a roof off a house

8:04 AM – FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Mobile, Baldwin and Washington County till 11:00 am

7:49 AM – TORNADO WARNING CANCELED for Escambia County. No active tornado warnings at the moment. Tracking two Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

7:41 AM- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Mobile and George County till 8:30 am

7:38 AM- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for Escambia[FL], Santa Rosa and Escambia [AL] County till 8:30 am

7:32 AM – TORNADO WARNING CANCELED for Mobile, CONTINUES for Escambia County AL

7:31 AM – STORM REPORT: [SATSUMA, MOBILE CO] fire department/ rescue, box truck overturned on I-65 at mile marker 19 due to high winds

7:30 AM – FLASH FLOOD WARNING for George County till 10:30 am

7:24 AM – Cities in immediate danger: Perdido, Atmore, Ewing Farms, and Atmore- SEEK SHELTER NOW

7:21 AM – STORM REPORT: tree on house in Chunchula

7:14 AM – STORM REPORT: [GEORGE CO, MS] damage reported to homes, trees, and power lines in the rocky creek area.

7:11 AM – TORNADO WARNING issued for Baldwin and Escambia [AL] till 8:00 am. Cities in immediate danger: Vaughn, Stockton, Rabun, Perdido, Ewing Farms. Cities in path: Atmore, Little Rock, Wawbeek

7:10 AM- damage in Lucedale at Inland Beach Rd.

7:06 AM – TORNADO WARNING CANCELED FOR MOBILE COUNTY

7:08 AM – Large trees down at Malone Rd and Lott Rd

7:07 AM – [Chilton, Clarke County] trees down on chilton road, 4 miles west of highway 43

7:01 AM- SEEK SAFE PLACE NOW- Cities in path: Chastang, Barry Village, Le Moyne, Axis, Stockton

6:53 AM – SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: Escambia [FL], Escambia [FL], Baldwin, Mobile till 7:30 AM TORNADO WARNING issued for Baldwin and Mobile County till 7:30 am

6:43 AM- TORNADO WARNING issued for Baldwin and Mobile County till 7:30 am

6:41 AM – TORNADO WARNING: George County till 6:40 AM

6:36 AM – Areas in path: Boothetown, Earlville, Georgetown, Gulfcrest, and Chunchula

6:34 AM- TORNADO WARNING CANCELED for George County

6:34 AM- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: Conecuh and Monroe County till 6:45 am.

6:34 AM – Areas in path: Rock Creek, Boothetown, Earlville, Georgetown, Gulfcrest, and Chunchula

6:11 AM – TORNADO WARNING: George and Mobile County till 6:45 am. Could be a serious situation currently unfolding in Lucedale. Cities in path: Lucedale, Evanston, Ward, Rock Creek, Vaughan, Agricola, Shipman, Warley, Wilmer, Central, Ward and Georgetown

6:11 AM – SEVRE THUNDERSTORM WARNING cancelled for Clarke County

6:05 AM – SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: Mobile, Washington, George and Greene County till 6:45 am. (wind: 60 mph)

6:00 AM – SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: Clarke and Monroe County till 6:45 am.

6:00 AM – STORM DAMAGE: Clarke county on Highway 154 near 2 mm Coffeeville. Reports of trees and power lines down

5:45 AM – TORNADO WARNING EXPIRES for Clarke County. Currently no Tornado Warnings. Tracking Severe Thunderstorm Warning that continues (issued at 5:14 am)

5:34 AM- TORNADO WARNING CONTINUES: Clarke County till 5:45 am. Cities in path: Chilton, NW of Grove Hill, Mays Crossroads to Chilton, Springhill, Fulton and Dickinson

5:31 AM- TORNADO WARNING CANCELED: Washington County

5:19 AM- TORNADO WARNING: NW Washington County till 6:00 am.

5:14 AM- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: Clarke and Washington County till 6:00 am. Wind: 60 mph

5:10 AM- Possible tornado near Silas, moving E at 60 mph. Cities in path: Coffeeville, Center Point, West Bend, McEntyre, Cunningham

4:55 AM – TORNADO WARNING: Clarke County till 5:45 am.

4:48 AM – A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of the News 5 viewing area till 1 pm.

10:00 PM WED – A Tornado Watch has been issued for areas west of the News 5 viewing area.