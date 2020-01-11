BLOG: WEATHER ALERT – Severe storms happening today

(WKRG) — Here is the latest on this weekend’s severe weather:
A News 5 viewer submitted these photos of damage in St. Stephens, Ala.
News 5 viewer Jessica Tuveson Goolsby sent this photo of a fallen pine tree on her backyard fence in Daphne.
12:26 p.m (1/11)- Severe thunderstorm warning for Mobile, Washington, Clarke, Baldwin, Escambia (AL) and Monroe counties. Moving at 50 mph. Expires at 1:15 p.m
12:20 p.m (1/11)- The severe thunderstorm warning is canceled for Clarke County. Continues for Monroe.
12:14 p.m (1/11)- The severe thunderstorm warning is canceled for our Mississippi counties
12:09 p.m (1/11)- A severe thunderstorm warning issued for North Central Monroe and East Central Clarke county until 1:00 p.m
12:00 p.m (1/11)- A severe thunderstorm warning is issued for Mobile and Washington County
11:30 a.m. (1/11) – A severe thunderstorm warning issued for Washington, Choctaw, Greene, Wayne, George, Perry and Stone counties until 11:45 a.m.
Stay up-to-date by downloading our weather app, and have a plan.
11:00 a.m (1/11)- Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Greene, Washington and George County
10:30 a.m. (1/11) – A tornado watch and severe weather threat are in effect now through 6 p.m. in our area.
Expect multiple weather hazards, including tornadoes, high winds (up to 70 mph) and some hail.
1:00 p.m. (1/10) – Meteorologists from the southeast and along the Gulf Coast discuss the latest about the severe weather this weekend.
