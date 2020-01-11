BLOG: WEATHER ALERT – Severe storms happening today

(WKRG) — Here is the latest on this weekend’s severe weather:

A News 5 viewer submitted these photos of damage in St. Stephens, Ala.





News 5 viewer Jessica Tuveson Goolsby sent this photo of a fallen pine tree on her backyard fence in Daphne.

12:26 p.m (1/11)- Severe thunderstorm warning for Mobile, Washington, Clarke, Baldwin, Escambia (AL) and Monroe counties. Moving at 50 mph. Expires at 1:15 p.m

12:20 p.m (1/11)- The severe thunderstorm warning is canceled for Clarke County. Continues for Monroe.

12:14 p.m (1/11)- The severe thunderstorm warning is canceled for our Mississippi counties

12:09 p.m (1/11)- A severe thunderstorm warning issued for North Central Monroe and East Central Clarke county until 1:00 p.m

12:00 p.m (1/11)- A severe thunderstorm warning is issued for Mobile and Washington County

Noontime update: Storms continue to progress east with gusty winds in excess of 50 mph. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for northern Mobile county. #mobwx pic.twitter.com/shQE9z8Pt5 — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) January 11, 2020

11:30 a.m. (1/11) – A severe thunderstorm warning issued for Washington, Choctaw, Greene, Wayne, George, Perry and Stone counties until 11:45 a.m.

Stay up-to-date by downloading our weather app, and have a plan.

11:00 a.m (1/11)- Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Greene, Washington and George County

⛈ 11 AM Update- Severe storms have entered our area. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with these storms. #mobwx pic.twitter.com/rEGJWkirc6 — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) January 11, 2020

10:30 a.m. (1/11) – A tornado watch and severe weather threat are in effect now through 6 p.m. in our area.

Expect multiple weather hazards, including tornadoes, high winds (up to 70 mph) and some hail.

Stay up-to-date by downloading our weather app, and have a plan.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Waynesboro MS, Richton MS, Clara MS until 11:00 AM CST pic.twitter.com/UsD7vLROES — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) January 11, 2020

3:30 p.m. (1/10) –

3:00 p.m. (1/10) –

⛈ 3 PM update: Watching some thunderstorms over southeast Mississippi. These cells have shown some weak rotation and gusty winds could be possible with these storms. #mobwx pic.twitter.com/lAVRXcGmL6 — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) January 10, 2020

1:00 p.m. (1/10) – Meteorologists from the southeast and along the Gulf Coast discuss the latest about the severe weather this weekend.

LATEST STORIES: