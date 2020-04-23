WEATHER ALERT: Numerous Severe Thunderstorms possible, Tornado Watch till 1 pm – LIVE BLOG

Weather

by: , , , ,

Posted: / Updated:

KEEP UP ON SEVERE WEATHER UPDATES THROUGHOUT THE DAY

8:04 AM – FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Mobile, Baldwin and Washington County till 11:00 am

7:49 AM – TORNADO WARNING CANCELED for Escambia County. No active tornado warnings at the moment. Tracking two Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

7:41 AM- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Mobile and George County till 8:30 am

7:38 AM- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for Escambia[FL], Santa Rosa and Escambia [AL] County till 8:30 am

7:32 AM – TORNADO WARNING CANCELED for Mobile, CONTINUES for Escambia County AL

7:31 AM – STORM REPORT: [SATSUMA, MOBILE CO] fire department/ rescue, box truck overturned on I-65 at mile marker 19 due to high winds 

7:30 AM – FLASH FLOOD WARNING for George County till 10:30 am

7:24 AM – Cities in immediate danger: Perdido, Atmore, Ewing Farms, and Atmore- SEEK SHELTER NOW

7:21 AM – STORM REPORT: tree on house in Chunchula

7:14 AM – STORM REPORT: [GEORGE CO, MS] damage reported to homes, trees, and power lines in the rocky creek area.

7:11 AM – TORNADO WARNING issued for Baldwin and Escambia [AL] till 8:00 am. Cities in immediate danger: Vaughn, Stockton, Rabun, Perdido, Ewing Farms. Cities in path: Atmore, Little Rock, Wawbeek

7:10 AM- damage in Lucedale at Inland Beach Rd. 

7:06 AM – TORNADO WARNING CANCELED FOR MOBILE COUNTY

7:08 AM – Large trees down at Malone Rd and Lott Rd

7:07 AM – [Chilton, Clarke County] trees down on chilton road, 4 miles west of highway 43 

7:01 AM- SEEK SAFE PLACE NOW- Cities in path: Chastang, Barry Village, Le Moyne, Axis, Stockton

6:53 AM – SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: Escambia [FL], Escambia [FL], Baldwin, Mobile till 7:30 AM TORNADO WARNING issued for Baldwin and Mobile County till 7:30 am

6:43 AM- TORNADO WARNING issued for Baldwin and Mobile County till 7:30 am

6:41 AM – TORNADO WARNING: George County till 6:40 AM

6:36 AM – Areas in path: Boothetown, Earlville, Georgetown, Gulfcrest, and Chunchula

6:34 AM- TORNADO WARNING CANCELED for George County

6:34 AM- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: Conecuh and Monroe County till 6:45 am.

6:34 AM – Areas in path: Rock Creek, Boothetown, Earlville, Georgetown, Gulfcrest, and Chunchula

6:11 AM – TORNADO WARNING: George and Mobile County till 6:45 am. Could be a serious situation currently unfolding in Lucedale. Cities in path: Lucedale, Evanston, Ward, Rock Creek, Vaughan, Agricola, Shipman, Warley, Wilmer, Central, Ward and Georgetown

6:11 AM – SEVRE THUNDERSTORM WARNING cancelled for Clarke County

6:05 AM – SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: Mobile, Washington, George and Greene County till 6:45 am. (wind: 60 mph)

6:00 AM – SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: Clarke and Monroe County till 6:45 am.

6:00 AM – STORM DAMAGE: Clarke county on Highway 154 near 2 mm Coffeeville. Reports of trees and power lines down

5:45 AM – TORNADO WARNING EXPIRES for Clarke County. Currently no Tornado Warnings. Tracking Severe Thunderstorm Warning that continues (issued at 5:14 am)

5:34 AM- TORNADO WARNING CONTINUES: Clarke County till 5:45 am. Cities in path: Chilton, NW of Grove Hill, Mays Crossroads to Chilton, Springhill, Fulton and Dickinson

5:31 AM- TORNADO WARNING CANCELED: Washington County

5:19 AM- TORNADO WARNING: NW Washington County till 6:00 am.

5:14 AM- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: Clarke and Washington County till 6:00 am. Wind: 60 mph

5:10 AM- Possible tornado near Silas, moving E at 60 mph. Cities in path: Coffeeville, Center Point, West Bend, McEntyre, Cunningham

4:55 AM – TORNADO WARNING: Clarke County till 5:45 am.

4:48 AM – A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of the News 5 viewing area till 1 pm.

10:00 PM WED – A Tornado Watch has been issued for areas west of the News 5 viewing area.

Tornado Watch for southwest and west central Mississippi until 5 AM Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories