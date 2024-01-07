MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We will need to stay WEATHER ALERT for Monday night into Tuesday as a complex of storms could bring the threat of strong to severe storms across the Gulf Coast. Multiple threats are possible with this system including damaging winds, tornadoes, flash flooding, and coastal impacts, so have your severe weather plan in place now!

SETUP

An upper-level low continues to develop over the western half of the United States. This system will strengthen, deepen, and move to the east into Monday. At the surface, an area of low pressure will develop over the Southern Plains and shift towards northern Arkansas into Tuesday morning.

Downstream from this low, The News 5 Area will see a warm front push through the area during the day on Monday. This will put our area in the warm sector, which is the most favorable environment for strong to severe storms. Strong thunderstorms could develop into Monday afternoon and evening closer to the coastline, but the bulk of the storms will likely be along a broken line ahead of a cold front that will pass through the area Tuesday morning.

There still remains some uncertainty about the amount moisture and instability, the fuel for these thunderstorms, that we will see as this system passes through the region. We will continue to update you as the system progresses.

THREATS AND TIMING

Due to the strong dynamics of the system at the upper levels and lower levels of our atmosphere, multiple threats will be possible into Monday night and through Tuesday. The timing for the greatest severe threat along a broken line of thunderstorms will be 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

WIND GUSTS

Up to 40 to 50 mph wind gusts will be possible Monday evneing and overnight well ahead of the line of severe storms. Wind gusts with strong to severe storms could be even greater reaching 60 to 70 mph or greater. Be sure to tie down or bring in any lose outdoor furniture ahead of time. Tree damage, downed power lines, and other wind damage will be possible, so be mindful of this and have a plan in place before Monday afternoon. A High Wind Warning is in place for our coastal communities from 4 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday. 25 to 35 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph are expected. A Wind Advisory has been issued for 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Tuesday for 15 to 25 mph winds and gusts up to 40 mph.

TORNADOES

Tornadoes will be possible mainly along the broken line of thunderstorms ahead of the cold front. A few of these tornadoes could be strong reaching EF2 intensity or stronger.

FLASH FLOODING

With prolonged rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, flash flooding will be a concern across the News 5 area. The most significant threat will be from Baldwin county westward into southern Mississippi and parts of Louisiana, but there is still an elevated threat for the rest of the area. 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible, and there could be some local higher amounts. Remember: Turn around, don’t drown!

COASTAL IMPACTS

Strong winds will also be present over the Gulf, so multiple hazards are likely for coastal areas and offshore waters.

Gale and Storm watches are already in place

Seas could climb to as high as 11 feet in some spots

Rip current risk will remain high for Monday and Tuesday

Beach erosion will be possible

HAVE A PLAN IN PLACE

Go ahead and have your severe weather plan in place!