WEATHER ALERT: Ingredients coming together for numerous severe storms Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Global forecast models have continued to paint out a two-day significant severe weather Friday and Saturday. The areas at risk stretch from Texas to Florida.

FRIDAY: Scattered storm chances will begin to increase through the day Friday as a warm front lifts north across the Gulf Coast. The overall severe weather threat will remain low. Temperatures will stay warm with highs in the 70s with increase low-level moisture. The main severe weather threat Friday will occur in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and parts of Oklahoma.

FRIDAY NIGHT: As the atmosphere becomes more unstable and the atmospheric shear increases, there will be a small chance for a strong or severe storm overnight Friday and into Saturday morning. Showers and storms will likely remain isolated and move from south to north.

SATURDAY (10 AM – 6 PM): The highest threat for severe thunderstorms will arrive Saturday as the cold front approaches. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible starting around 10 am. The Gulf Coast will be in a state where any storms that form will have the potential to become strong or severe. Damaging winds (up to 70 mph), tornadoes, small hail, and heavy downpours will all be possible. The threat should end around 6 PM as the line clears through the our Florida Panhandle counties.

BOTTOM LINE

– Highest chance of severe weather Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM

– WEATHER HAZARDS: Tornadoes, Damaging Winds up to 70 mph, Hail, Heavy Downpours

– Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts

– Have an action plan in case a severe weather warning is issued