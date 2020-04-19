WEATHER ALERT: Follow Severe Weather Updates this Sunday – LIVE BLOG

THE FIRST ALERT STORM TEAM WILL CONTINUE TO BRING YOU UPDATES ON ACTIVE SEVERE WEATHER SUNDAY ON THE GULF COAST. STAY ALERT TO CHANGING WEATHER CONDITIONS.

12:07 PM – The National Weather Service Office in Mobile says that a Tornado Watch will likely be issued for parts of the News 5 viewing area by mid to late afternoon. We will continue to monitor.

10:00 AM – A MODERATE RISK of severe weather is in place for areas north of Mobile Bay. There is a slightly lower risk to the south and along coastal areas. All modes of severe weather will be possible including damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail. The severe weather threat will increase after 2 PM and continue past sunset.