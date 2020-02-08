Weak front today, warming trend begins

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are waking up to mostly clear skies with seasonable temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Today there is a 20% chance for a stray shower with partly cloudy skies.

A weak front is passing our region this morning with scattered light showers associated with it. We are dealing with dry air this morning which is inhibiting the front to produce widespread showers. It will only be a 20% chance for a light shower with noticeably warmer temperatures this afternoon. Our high temperature today is 66 degrees. The coast is looking mostly sunny with a light breeze form the south.





Tonight, we will stay in the upper 40s with building moisture in our atmosphere. There is no chance of rain tomorrow, but there will be building clouds as we head into the evening hours. Tomorrow we will be above average with temperatures in the upper 60s.

On Monday another front pushes through and will ring a 50% chance of thunderstorms. Our temperatures will be in the lower 70s that will help few a few stronger storms. The rain chances will stick throughout the remainder of the week with an unsettled trend on the way.