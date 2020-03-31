VIDEO: Waterspout spotted over Mobile Bay

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Many viewers tell us they spotted waterspouts across the Gulf Coast associated with a system that passed our area Tuesday, March 31.

Waterspouts can occur when warm air rises and starts rotating on a vertical axis. In this case, they form very similar to tornadoes, just over water. We had several rotating storms with this system, some over land, some over water.

Waterspouts can easily come on land from the water and should be taken seriously.

