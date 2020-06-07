WATCH: Video from Tropical Storm Cristobal

Certain events may not be in chronological order, however, they are time stamped.

UPDATE (12:15 PM) — A News 5 viewer sent in video of high tides rolling in at the Bay House around 12:15 this afternoon. This is on Regnus Road in Mobile County.

UPDATE (3:32 PM) — News 5’s Cody Long is at Pensacola Beach, Fla.

UPDATE (3:25 PM) — Viewer video of a storm surge in Gulf Shores, Ala.

UPDATE (3:00 PM) — Here’s your 3 PM update from the News 5’s weather team tracking Tropical Storm Cristobal.

UPDATE (3:09 PM) — BELOW is video of Mobile Yacht Club from Dog River Bridge at high tide Sunday.

UPDATE (1:59 PM) — Colonnades condo complex was significantly damaged in Gulf Shores, Ala. See gallery BELOW.









Pictures sent in by Kristie Trout

UPDATE from CNN (3:21 PM) — BELOW you can see flooding has already impacted areas just east of New Orleans. This video is of flooding near Lake Borgne.

Tropical storm warnings are up for other states too including Mississippi, Alabama, and parts of the Florida panhandle.

UPDATE (3:18 PM) — Trees are down in Fairhope Ala.

UPDATE (2:52 PM) — A down powerline was seen on E. Davenport Rd. in Bayou La Batre.

Brittney Jo

UPDATE (2:32 PM) — News 5’s weather team provides a 2 PM update on how Tropical Storm Cristobal is impacting the Gulf Coast.

UPDATE (2:19 PM) — News 5’s Nicolette Schleisman sent in video of the Biloxi Pier in Mississippi.

UPDATE (2:01 PM) — Video of Perdido Pass sent in by News 5’s digital reporter Daniel Smithson

UPDATE (1:48 PM) — Double red flags are up in Gulf Shores, Ala. News 5’s Blake Brown sent in video of the area.

UPDATE (1:35 PM) — A truck owner on Dauphin Island lost his truck due to rising floodwaters from Cristobal.

Video sent by Brian Rowe

UPDATE (1:21 PM) — Mobile Police Department on scene just north of Dog River Bridge of Dauphin Island Parkway redirecting traffic

UPDATE (12:42 PM) — The marina pier on fowl river saw floodwaters as Cristobal continued impacting the gulf coast.

UPDATE (12:30 PM) — Debbie Williams saw rough surf on Orange Beach as Cristobal approached the Gulf Coast.

UPDATE (12:26 PM) — Chad Petri saw rising waters as Dauphin Island saw the effects from Tropical Storm Cristobal.

UPDATE (11:52 AM) — A viewer sent in this video from Fowl River as Irvington started seeing rising waters from Cristobal

UPDATE (10:41 AM) — A viewer sent in two videos from the Gulf coast of the rough surf and the double red flags blowing in the strong wind.

UPDATE (10:30 AM) — The lighthouse pier dock in Biloxi had the concrete slabs and stilts ripped away by the waves. The dock was seen floating on the water (could possibly detach later today).

UPDATE (10:26 AM) — As the high tide comes in at Dauphin Island News 5 captured the debris being washed up on the road.

UPDATE (10:12 AM) — Belle, 8-years-old, with the help of her mom sent News 5 this video of a waterspout touching down in Gulf Shores.

UPDATE (9:25 AM) — Chad Petri covers live from Dauphin Island as Beinville Blvd sees flooding and storm surge from Cristobal.

UPDATE (8:54 AM) — News 5 was sent a viewer video from Lighthouse condo in Gulf Shores of a water spout touching down.

UPDATE (8:34 AM) — A tornado warning for Biloxi announced as Colleen Peterson covers from Biloxi.

UPDATE (8:21 AM) — News 5’s Drexel Gilbert caught footage of large waves crashing in at Perdido Key with rough waves and surf with little wind.

UPDATE (7:55 AM)– South Baldwin County saw a tornado warning from 7:55 AM to 8:45 AM.

UPDATE (7:50 AM) — Amanda Devoe covered from Pensacola Beach as high winds and waves came onto the beach.

UPDATE (6:43 AM) — News 5’s Chad Petri carries a big stick as debris starts to wash up on Dauphin Island. While the lifeguard stands are removed from Gulf Shores, Orange Beach.

UPDATE (6:05 AM) — News 5’s Nicolette Schleisman saw the beginning of the rain bands as the tides rose in the Mississippi sound.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 was sent a viewer video from Mobile Bay at 6:52 AM of a massive water spout. The water spout was recorded between the Dauphin Island bridge and Fort Morgan.

