WATCH: Dust Storm in Baldwin County ahead of rain

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ahead of the line of storms Tuesday, News 5’s Debbie Williams spotted a dust storm in Loxley.

Before a line of showers and thunderstorms (Tuesday those were associated with a cold front), we often see what we call gust fronts. Gust fronts are boundaries that form between cooled air from the thunderstorm and warm surrounding air. When they pass we see a drop in temperature, a wind shift, and gusty winds.

These gusty winds kicked up some dust in Baldwin County today on Highway 59 just south of I -10.

