Warming trend while tracking the tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hey there Gulf Coast I hope you’re Monday is off to a good start. Make sure have a sweater or even a light jacket as you venture out this morning as there is a chill in the air.

At least you won’t have to worry about any wet roadways as today will be dry. We get plenty of sunshine and while temperatures remain below seasonable averages, it still warms to the middle 60s. For tonight it’s clear and chilly again with lows in the middle 40s.

Tomorrow into mid-week won’t bring many changes, but we will be going on a slight warming trend. Tomorrow it’s highs in the upper 60s and then it’s very seasonable on Wednesday with highs near 70. It’s more sunshine and dry skies.

Changes begin to arrive Thursday into the end of the week. Temperatures continue to warm slowly and it will be middle 70s by Friday. However, the extra warmth comes as our next cold front will be moving towards us.

On Thursday we’re looking at mostly dry skies with a stray shower. On Friday it’s isolated showers, but the weekend brings some unsettled weather. Saturday and Sunday bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. By Sunday into Monday skies, we’ll clear and we’ll cool back down.

In the tropics, we are tracking a disturbance in the Atlantic east of the Lesser Antilles. This has a medium chance of developing, but even if it does develop it turns north into central Atlantic. It does not pose a threat. We still have about 12 days left of the hurricane season, but there are no foreseeable threats to our stretch of the Gulf Coast.