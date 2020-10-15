Warmer start, another front passing this evening

MOBILE, Ala. (KRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We have another pleasant start toy our day. We are starting out with temperatures in the uper 50s and low 60s with clear skies!

Skies will stay sunny this afternoon with high temperatures rebounding into the upper 70-s and lower 80s. A warm front will lift north through the region Thursday. We will see a few extra clouds at times, but still a good bit of sunshine. Highs will reach the middle 80s

.Another cold front will pass through the region Thursday night or early Friday morning. A stray shower will be possible, but most of the region will remain dry. Temperatures will run much cooler for the end of the week. Highs will reach the lower and middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. A stronger breeze is likely. Temperatures will run below seasonal norms for Saturday. The morning will be a bit chilly with lows in the upper 40s. Highs will reach the lower 70s. Temperatures moderate slightly into the early half of next week before our next front arrives.

In the tropics, there is just one disturbance. It is in the central Atlantic and moving towards the Lesser Antilles. The chance it develops continues to lower as it is only a 10% chance now. As it moves west the environment will become increasingly hostile for development. It poses no foreseeable threat to the US.