Scattered showers and some thunderstorms are likely today; a few could be strong with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Still, most of your day will be under partly cloudy skies with a high temperature in the low 90s. Add high humidity to the mix and the heat index will be around 100 degrees.

After a quiet night tonight, Sunday brings fewer showers and slightly warmer temperatures. High Sunday will be in the mid 90s with only a handful of afternoon pop-up thunderstorms to cool things down.

Next week will be typical Gulf Coast summer weather, with scattered thunderstorms each afternoon. Highs each day will hover in the low 90s with lows each night in the mid 70s. Rain chances will go up at the end of next week.

No news is good news in the tropics. Everything is quiet for now in the Atlantic, the Caribbean, and the Gulf.