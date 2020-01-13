Warm with scattered rain on repeat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast. The forecast headlines include warm temperatures and scattered rain on repeat.

Today brings unsettled weather, especially in the morning as a warm front is moving north. We are not expecting severe weather, but there will be times of frequent lightning, heavy rain, and some gusty winds. As the day goes on the rain chance will drop some, but not completely. Keep that umbrella handy.

This morning also brings a dense fog advisory that runs through 9 am. Visibilities will be reduced to ¼ of a mile in spots. Take it slow, give yourself plenty of time, and use the low beams.

The day begins with temperatures in the 60s and by this afternoon we’ll be in the middle 70s.

The rest of the week brings more times of rain. The highest rain chance this week is today at 60%, but it’s more times of scattered rain through at least. Thursday. Temperatures will stay well above seasonable averages through the week.

There will be a little break in rain chances on Friday, but they ramp back up by Saturday as a cold front moves towards us. By the end of the weekend into next week we finally get dry skies and if forecast models hold, winter temperatures will also return. Stay tuned.