Warm weather causes early flooding along Mississippi River

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (CBS) – Chunks of ice are floating down the Mississippi River near Champlin, MN. The swings in temperatures this winter have not given the ice proper time to form a thick solid layer.

The ice chunks are causing dams in the river, causing water to spill out over the banks.

It’s just one of the reasons flood-prone regions are at risk for rare winter flooding and possible record spring floods.

” …We exported 77 million acre feet of water that’s juxtapste previous maximum that we received in 1993 of 59 milliion acre feet 55…” says Daniel Fasching Primary Mississippi Regulator.

The U-S Army Corps of Engineers says water basins along the Mississippi are still emptying out from the 2019 season. All of that water we got from snow and rain last year is causing the river to flow at record speed. Flood crews will be going out in the coming week to assess the river levels and inform local officials about flooding precautions.

The engineers are working with the National Weather Service and the US geological survey to monitor the high water levels. The severity of the flooding could depend on the snow we get now until spring.

