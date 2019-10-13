Warm today, shower next week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Sunday!

Today we warm back up to the upper 70s to lower 80s. If you are west of I-65 and north of I-10, you will most likely stay in the 70s, while more eastern areas and along the coast will top out in the lower 80s. Rain coverage is at 30% concentrated east of I-65.

Next week gets a bit tricky as this stalled front starts to move north through our area as a warm front. This will cause the rain chances and temperatures to bump up the first half of next week. Then by Thursday, another cold front is forecast to move back through, leading to some more cooler temperatures.

There is a LOW RISK of rip currents today at the beaches, enjoy!

There are a couple of areas we are watching in the tropics as well as Tropical Storm Melissa, but none are a threat to us.