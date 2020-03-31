VIDEO: Tornado tears through Alabama town

CBS NEWSPATH — A tornado passed through Eufaula, Alabama on Tuesday, leaving damage in its path. Homes were destroyed and semi-trucks were turned over on the road. A storm chaser caught in on camera.

UPDATE (1:53 p.m. EST): Quitman County reporting trees down along Cool Branch Road near 2 South Wire Bridge.

Trees down in Troup County. A tree fell on a home in Quitman County.











UPDATE (1:36 p.m. EST): Tornado warning is in effect for Randolph and Terrell Counties in Georgia until 1:45 p.m. EST.

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dale and Henry Counties in Alabama. The Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Clay and Quitman Counties in Georgia has been canceled.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Geneva and Houston Counties in Alabama, and Baker, Calhoun, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Randolph, Seminole, and Terrell Counties in Georgia will remain in effect until 2:00 p.m. EST.

UPDATE (1:21 p.m. EST): Tornado Watch canceled for Barbour, Lee, and Russell Counties in Alabama.

UPDATE (1:11 p.m. EST): The National Weather Service is reporting the tornado crossed Highway 431, with significant damage reported.

Mayor Jack Tibbs reports that 12 homes have been damaged in the neighborhood south of Country Club of Alabama. Minor injuries were reported.

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A significant weather advisory has been issued for Russell County, Ala. as a tornado inflicts severe damage in Barbour County and heading east into Georgia.

So far there have been reports of flipped semi-truck trailers on US Highway 431, damaged houses, and fallen trees in south Eufaula, Ala. near the Country Club of Alabama Golf Course.

News 3 will be updating live on air and online as the storm continues. Stay with WRBL for the most current information.