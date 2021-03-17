VIDEO: Tornado sightings across Alabama

A tornado sighting in Billingsley, Alabama. (Courtesy of Josh Pate)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Many across Alabama are already getting a closer look at tornadoes that have been sweeping across the state Wednesday.

Courtesy of viewer Josh Pate, one tornado was seen crossing U.S. 82 near County Road 187 in Billingsley.

Another video, courtesy of Garrett Price, showed another tornado in Selma.

Another tornado was sighted in Demopolis Wednesday (Courtesy Mark Johnson)

Another tornado was seen from the Trustmark Bank in Demopolis (Courtesy Michael O. Clements)

Another sighting was in Chilton County (Courtesy Jamie Childress)

Another sighting was in Moundville (Courtesy @SCWeather_wx)

This story will be updated.

Please send any tornado or storm damage photos/video to webstaff@cbs42.com.